Zareen Khan’s Fan Meeting With Salman Khan Led To Her Being Cast In Veer

      Zareen Khan recently shared the story of how she became a part of the Hindi film industry, and it was completely an impromptu happening. Zareen first met Salman Khan, her co-star in her debut film Veer, as a fan on the sets of his 2008 film Yuvvraaj. A conversation between a star and a fan lead to her being considered for a movie come evening.

      Zareen Met Salman As A Fan, Was Cast In Veer Soon After

      Speaking to Bollywood Life, Zareen narrated, "I was on Salman's film shoot. He was shooting for Yuvvraaj , I remember. And I was there as a fan or whatever you'd want to call it. And I had no idea that a conversation that was happening with me as a fan would change my life. I never ever thought that I'd be an actress. I had met Salman purely as a fan and we happened to start talking."

      She further said that when Salman asked to see her pictures, she showed him pictures from her newly acquired mobile phone. Salman later asked for her portfolio but she did not have one.

      She continued, "By evening, I got to know that they are thinking about me for the one of the biggest films being made at the time. Yes, I was asked to give an audition because the director, Anil Sharma sir, wasn't really sure if I would be able to speak fluent Hindi. For that matter, even after Veer, for a very long time, people weren't sure if I am an Indian or if I speak Hindi and all those sort of things. But, yeah...somehow I passed my auditions with flying colours and I became a part of this industry."

      Zareen made her debut with Veer, directed by Anil Sharma, in 2010. In another recent interview, she revealed that she kept staring at Salman throughout the shooting of Veer, as she could not believe it was real.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 20:38 [IST]
