Zareen Khan Took Up A Job At A Call Centre After Class 12 To Provide For Her Family

The Day Everything Changed For Zareen And Her Family

Talking to Pinkvilla about the time when her family's life turned upside down, Zareen said, "There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn't have any money because we didn't come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely. I tried calming her and explained that she doesn't have to worry, I'll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha (I said it) but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do."

She Started Working After Completing Her 12th Grade

She continued, "Then, I started a job at a call centre. My sister was still studying and I had just completed my 12th. I also wanted to get a job in airline. I lost over 52 kilos weight and I almost removed an entire person off my body. But I'm happy that today, my mother feels we have sailed through it."

Zareen Has Fought Off Trolls Like A Boss

Zareen has frequently been targeted by trolls and has been a victim of body shaming. However, not giving in to the trolling, she has always made an empowered stance regarding her body weight and stretch marks.

With Regard To Work..

With regard to work, Zareen will next be seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, starring alongside Anshuman Jha, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Ravi Khanvilkar.