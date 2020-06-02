    For Quick Alerts
      Zoa Morani: In A Weird Way, COVID-19 Turned Out To Be A Positive Experience For Me

      By
      |

      Actress Zoa Morani, who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, along with her sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani, says that the pandemic has turned out to be a positive experience for her.

      Looking at the bright side of her experience of COVID-19 crisis, Zoa shared that she never thought she would contract the virus, get cured, and help out others by donating plasma.

      Zoa: COVID-19 Turned Out To Be A Positive Experience For Me

      Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Zoa said that donating her blood for plasma was a huge step because she has never donated blood in her life. "I have never donated blood in my life so this was really a big thing for me. It feels that I am at the right place at the right time. After getting the virus, I developed a plasma which will help the two patients. When the doctor approached me for the first time, my family was worried about the entire process but then she assured us that it is safe and would be of a great help. That's when I decided to do it," she said.

      She further said, "In a weird way, this has turned out to be a positive experience as I never thought that I would be a part of a pandemic, get cured and then be able to save lives. There are a lot of myths about this virus and nobody exactly knows. People have got affected really badly in various ways including mentally and financially so in a way I am grateful that I am in a great position."

      Explaining why she decided to donate her plasma for the second time, Zoa had earlier said that the last time she did it, it had helped get a patient out of the ICU.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 18:14 [IST]
      X