25 Years Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn Pen Heartfelt Notes

One of Hindi cinema's ace filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completes 25 years in the film industry today (August 9, 2021). He had made his directorial debut with Salman Khan-Manisha Koirala-Nana Patekar starrer Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. Though the film received critical acclaim, it failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

His second film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn was a major commercial success which shot him to prominence. Since then, the filmmaker is known for his larger-than-life story-telling and grandeur on screen.

To celebrate this milestone, Deepika Padukone who played the leading lady in Bhansali's films Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, took to her Instagram stories to pen an emotional note for him.

The actress recalled how her debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and said back them she thought that she would never be good enough to be a Bhansali muse.

Deepika begin her note by writing, "9th November 2007. My debut film Om Shanti Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am...I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough...to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse."

She continued, "Fast forward to 2021, I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you". I said, "What?!", They said, "Yeh! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you". "I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!" I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!"

The actress opened up on their equation and added, "What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an 'iconic partnership' I believe. And together we've created 'iconic characters'. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever! What I cherish even more though, is the influence out collaboration has had on me personally. I say this without a shadow of doubt that I wouldn't hbe half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Ranveer Singh who was Deepika's co-star in all these three films, took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "#25YearsOfSLB #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."

Ajay Devgn who worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam tweeted, "Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you."

Hey Sanjay,

Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 9, 2021

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in titular role.