83: Clips From Ranveer Singh's Awaited Film Lights Up Burj Khalifa

Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for the release of 83, recently took to his Instagram account sharing a glimpse at the film's world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Soon after the team 83 reached Dubai's Burj Khalifa to promote their film in the most unique way possible.

A video clip of the 83 trailer being played on Burj Kahlifa is currently making rounds on social media. Enjoying the view the team d be seen enjoying a gala time while watching Ranveer as Kapil Dev on Burj Khalifa.

In the clip, Ranveer can be seen in a glitzy golden ensemble of a metallic gold high neck tee paired with scintillating yellow trousers. Meanwhile, Deepika aced the glamour look in a red dress paired with the same colour stockings and pumps. She also tied her hair in a red coloured ruffle headband. Take a look at the post,

Ranveer Singh's 83 Receives A Standing Ovation At The Red Sea Film Festival

According to reports, the film received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The leading cast including Ranveer and Deepika, along with director Kabir and his wife Mini made a grand appearance at the Jeddah Film Festival.

Helmed by director Kabir Khan, 83 documents India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team alongside Deepika Padukone, Kabir, who will be seen playing Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

83 is all set to hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.