83: Kapil Dev Shares The Story Behind Madan Lal's Revenge; Ranveer & Hardy's Recreate The Iconic Scene

83 is just days away from release and feels like the entire nation is gearing up for the film's promotions. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India's triumphant victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. Ranveer Singh wil be stepping into the shoes of Captain Kapil Dev, while Hardy Sandhu will be seen as bowler Madan Lal as they recreate the India's triumphant victory in the 1983 cricket world cup.

In the recently released asset of the film, Kapil Dev reveals Madan Lal's revenge. Madan Lal was the highest impact bowler of the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

83 New Song Bigadne De Celebrates The Spirit Of Indian Cricket Team

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj's production, and Kichcha Sudeepa's Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Vishnu Induri's Spokesperson Offers Clarification On The Legal Hassle Around The Upcoming Film 83

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam