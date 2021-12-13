83: Ranveer Singh And Saqib Saleem Recreate Kapil Dev And Mohinder Amarnath's Priceless Victory Picture

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 is all set to release on December 14 and fans are waiting with bated breath to relive India's historic winning moments in the 1983 World Cup. The movie has Ranveer essay former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev and is helmed by Kabir Khan. Fans are still in awe of how accurately the actors have gone into the skin of their characters of the players who played a pivotal part in giving India one of its most iconic victories. Now Ranveer and actor Saqib Saleem who plays the role of former Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mohinder Amarnath have recreated a priceless victory picture of their real counterparts.

Talking about the same, Saqib Saleem took to his social media handle to share the real picture of Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath after they won the World Cup. Amarnath can be seen beaming with joy while holding the trophy while Dev looks at him in a loving manner. He then shared a picture of him and Ranveer Singh recreating the same moment wherein they both can be seen holding the trophy. Take a look at the same.

Ranveer Singh was quick to comment on the post stating, "Love you, Lala. Memories for a lifetime." While actor Jatin Sarna who has presumably clicked the picture hilariously asked for the picture credit below the post. Sarna will be playing the role of cricketer Madan Lal in the movie.

Meanwhile, in an earlier post, Ranveer Singh had expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans for their lovely response to the trailer of 83. The trailer has already crossed 65 million views on Youtube in just 13 days. The Gully Boy actor had stated, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press... people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie - it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all. It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983- 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends, and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen! Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow."