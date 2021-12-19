5 Days To 83 Release! Mahesh Bhupathi, Nagarjuna Akkinenni Cannot Contain Their Excitement To Watch The Film

The most anticipated sports film, 83 is only five days away and the renowned actor, director and producer, Kichcha Sudeep shared his excitement to see this film. Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also talked about how they cannot wait to watch this special film in theatres and cherish it with every other Indian and cricket lover. They wishes the best to Kabir Khan and the entire team.

The makers shared Mahesh Bhupathi's video

Indian tennis legend, Mahesh Bhupathi, recalls India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup!

They shared Nagarjuna's video. The legendary superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, is elated to present the glorious story of Kapil's Devils! 83 releasing in cinemas on 24th Dec, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

#ThisIs83"

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.