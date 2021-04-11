Abhishek Bachchan Praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Teaching Aaradhya 'What It Means To Be A Bachchan'

In recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and praised his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for teaching their daughter about their family's stature in the film industry.

Abhishek said, "She is still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that."

While praising Aishwarya, the Guru actor said that she made sure that Aaradhya learns about her family, since the day she was a newborn baby.

Abhishek further added, "She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

During the same conversation, Abhishek also spoke about how Aaradhya deals with media's constant attention on her. The proud father said that Aaradhya takes the paparazzi attention 'in her stride', because Aishwarya has trained her nicely.

With respect to work, Abhishek's latest film The Big Bull is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Unfortunately, the film was released to poor reviews owing to being compared with Scam 1992, which revolves around the same storyline i.e., on stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

