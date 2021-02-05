Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan And Others Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts

Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek's father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a 'then and now' picture to wish his doting son. He also penned a heartfelt note that read, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand .. 💕❤️💕."

Ajay Devgn

Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn wished him with a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always @juniorbachchan #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan."

Farah Khan

"You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you.. happy birthday @bachchan love you always ❤️ till we do the issnake dance again," read Farah Khan's birthday post for Abhishek.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood shared a picture with Abhishek from the sets of Mani Ratnam's Yuva and wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai ..u were,u are and u will remain my most favourite. Love u loads. @juniorbachchan."