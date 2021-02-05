Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan And Others Wish Him With Heartfelt Posts
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 today (February 5, 2021). While social media is flooded with wishes for the birthday boy, the actor's near and dear ones also took to their respective social media handles to pen sweet notes for the Ludo actor.
Here's how Abhishek's family and industry colleagues showered him with love on his birthday today.
Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek's father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a 'then and now' picture to wish his doting son. He also penned a heartfelt note that read, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand .. 💕❤️💕."
Ajay Devgn
Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn wished him with a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. Wish you the very best today & always @juniorbachchan #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan."
Farah Khan
"You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you.. happy birthday @bachchan love you always ❤️ till we do the issnake dance again," read Farah Khan's birthday post for Abhishek.
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood shared a picture with Abhishek from the sets of Mani Ratnam's Yuva and wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai ..u were,u are and u will remain my most favourite. Love u loads. @juniorbachchan."
