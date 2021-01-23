Akshay Kumar Heaps Praise On Taapsee Pannu; Says 'Proud Of You And Your Outwards & Upwards Journey'

Neeraj Pandey's critically acclaimed film Baby clocked 6 years today (January 23, 2021). To celebrate the milestone, Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page to recall how a seven-minute role in this Akshay Kumar starrer changed the 'direction of the tide for the good.'

The actress shared the posters of Baby and tweeted, "Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what you do in those minutes... matters :) Seven minutes that changed the direction of the tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana @neerajpofficial @ShitalBhatiaFFW @akshaykumar."

See her tweet.

Taapsee's co-star Akshay Kumar agreed with her and showered her with praise. The superstar shared Taapsee's tweet and wrote, "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey :)"

Check Akshay's tweet.

Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey :) https://t.co/c2tnYDtmu4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2021

Neeraj Pandey's action thriller Baby revolves around a special intelligence force which is on a mission to thwart a terrorist attack on Indian soil. The 2015 film received positive reviews from the critics, who praised Akshay's performance in the film. Taapsee essayed the role of an undercover agent, Shabina Khan. Two years later, Neeraj Pandey made a prequel to Baby titled Naam Shabana. The film starred Taapsee Pannu as the main lead.

Speaking about Taapsee, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

