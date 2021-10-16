Akshay Kumar Reacts To Bell Bottom Being Declared Blockbuster On Amazon Prime Video

On August 19, 2021, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom released in theatres, and owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film couldn't perform extraordinarily good at the box office. However, when it released on Amazon Prime Video, netizens poured abundance of love on Akshay Kumar and lauded his stellar act in the film.

Now, Bell Bettom, which streamed in 199 countries and territories around the world, has been declared blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video, and Akshay can't contain his happiness.

"With viewership from 199 countries across the world, the action-drama showcases the increasing interest in local, authentic and world-class cinematic value content from India. We are delighted that Bell Bottom has resonated so well with audiences in India and around the world," said Akshay, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

He further said that he and his Bell Bottom team wanted to reach audiences far and wide, and he is glad that he partnered with Prime Video for its digital release.

"The film has got its due within such a short span of time, thanks to their reach, more and more people have been able to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. I am humbled that the film is getting the kind of love and appreciation from the audiences," added Akshay.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film follows the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. The story is inspired by true events and is penned by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand.

Apart from Akshay, the film also starred Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave in prominent roles.

With respect to work, Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and is all set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.