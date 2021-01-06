Alia Bhatt Turns Down Piharwa Because Of Date Issues; Resul Pookutty Confirms The Development

Alia Bhatt Is A Busy Bee

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source close to Alia, "She is struggling to complete her three films on the floor and not signing anything new until she sorts out the dates issues among Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra."

Alia Bhatt Turned Down Piharwa Because Of This Reason

While the source confirmed that Alia was approached for the film, the report further quoted the source as saying, "Resul did ask Alia about this project. But, she turned it down without a second thought. Ek toh Resul is not directing it. One of his assistants is. If Resul had been directing it, Alia may have considered it. Right now, Alia is too consumed by her three films on the floor to get into a project she isn't fully convinced about."

Resul Pookutty Confirms Alia Is Not Doing Piharwa

Meanwhile, the sound designer confirmed that Alia has not given her nod to Piharwa and told ETimes, "I had approached her with the script of Piharwa, which I had developed during the lockdown. While she loved it, she told me she wouldn't be able to take it up for two years as she had other commitments lined up. And I can't be waiting that long."