Amitabh Bachchan Gets The Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares The News On Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar of Bollywood has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Sunday, Sr. Bachchan shared the news by posting a picture of himself receiving the second dose of vaccine, on his official Instagram page. The social media post of Big B instantly attracted the viewers with its quirky caption.

"दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला , Cricket वाला नहीं ! 😜😜 sorry sorry that was a really bad one .. 🙈🙏🏻," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram post, referring to the cricket term "doosra".

Amitabh Bachchan Orders 50 Oxygen Concentrators From Poland To Be Distributed In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in April 2021. On April 1, the senior actor took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "T 3861 - Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon.. All well.."

Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Father's Poem In His Latest Post, Says 'We Will Win'

Coming to the legendary superstar's acting career, he was last seen in the acclaimed movie Gulabo Sitabo, in which he played the lead role along with Ayushmann Khurrana. As always, Amitabh Bachchan is extremely busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Ayan Mukerji's upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starter Brahmastra, Jhund, Mayday, Goodbye, the official remake of The Intern that also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role, and so on are some of the major projects in Big B's kitty.