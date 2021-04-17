Angad Bedi Reveals Why He Refrains From Showing Daughter Mehr's Face While Sharing Her Photos On Social Media

Angad Bedi and his actress-wife Neha Dhupia welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018. Amid the growing paparazzi culture, the couple has managed to keep their little one away from the glaring lens. While Neha and Angad often share their pictures with Mehr on their respective social media handles, they ensure that her face remains hidden in the photos.

In a recent tete-a-tete with IANS, Angad revealed why Mehr's face has never been exposed for the camera. Calling it his and Neha's efforts as parents to protect her from media scrutiny, Angad said that Mehr is free to be in the limelight if she wants to when she grows up.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was quoted as saying, "I get many requests from fans to see her picture and I feel that everyone wants to see her. She is her own person. She is two right now and may be when she is five or six years old, she will ask us why we are not putting her picture out. That can be asked to us. We just want to secure her and if in future she is comfortable with having her imagery out, we are no one to question that. Till the time she is okay with it, we would like to protect her."

He continued, "There is a situation where pictures get tracked too much and get impressionable. There is too much pressure and we want to keep her away from that but in the coming years she is okay with that pressure, we are not going to challenge that too."

"I think you have to protect your family, which I try and do to the best of my ability but we have to also understand that we are part of a celebrated profession, which is going to be bound by media scrutiny. I feel if we are okay with positivity, we should also be okay with this aspect too, which at a lot of level Neha and I are. We are just trying to protect her till the time she builds her own understanding. The day she starts understanding, we will not have a problem," IANS quoted Angad as saying.

Workwise, Angad Bedi was last seen in ALT Balaji's web series Mum Bhai in which he essayed the role of a top encounter specialist.

