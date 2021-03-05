Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna Jets Off To Lucknow To Start Shooting For Siddharth Malhotra Starrer

Excitement is galore for National crush Rashmika Mandanna, as she jets off to Lucknow to start the shoot for Mission Majnu. The actress flashed off her infectious smile as he waved to the shutterbugs present at the Mumbai Airport.

Ever since the announcement of Mission Majnu, Rashmika has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. According to reports, the actress had been breaking a sweat and training hard for her debut foray in Bollywood.

Rashmika donned upon a breezy look as she was spotted on the Mumbai airport. She wore a pink dress matched with white snickers and cool cap. After winning millions of hearts in Telugu and Tamil film industry, with films like Dear Comrade, Sarillerru Neekevaaru etc.

Ever since the announcement of 'Mission Majnu', the audience has been waiting a baited breath to witness the actress winning hearts in Bollywood too.

