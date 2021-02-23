Bipasha Basu Shares A Cute Picture With Birthday Boy Karan Singh Grover; Wishes Him With A Mushy Note

Bipasha Basu and her hubby Karan Singh Grover recently jetted off to Maldives to ring in the latter's 39th birthday. After the clock struck twelve at midnight, the actress dropped a sweet picture with her hubby on her Instagram page to wish him on his birthday today (February 23, 2021).

The Raaz actress shared a picture in which she is twinning in white with the birthday boy and wrote, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday🎉. I love you ❤️."

Meanwhile, netizens and the celebrity couples' pals from the industry flooded Bipasha's post with wishes for Karan. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday @iamksgofficial ... I'm sure you guys are having the best time!! Biggest hug 🤗." An Instagram user commented, "39 never looked this handsome 😍😍😍😍😍 look at this man!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." "We love you both. Always and forever ❤️," read another comment.

Bipasha also took to her Instagram story to give fans a sneak-peek of Karan's midnight birthday celebration. Have a look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been blessing our Instagram feed with their postcard-worthy pictures from Maldives. Like always, their 'monkey love' is too cute to handle.

Earlier, on Bipasha's birthday this year, Karan had penned a love-soaked birthday message for her that read, "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year. Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!"

With respect to work, Karan Singh Grover is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming web series Qubool 2.0 which is scheduled to premiere on March 12 on Zee5.

