Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover Hopes Not To Disappoint Girls Who Seem To Be In Love With Asad

Qubool Hai was one of the popular shows on Zee TV. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti played the roles of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui in the show, which was a big hit and their jodi also became popular. The viewers always wanted to watch Asad and Zoya together and finally the makers of the show fulfilled their wishes as they roped them in together for Qubool Hai 2.0, which will release on OTT platform. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the show that received huge reception.

In the teaser, Karan Singh Grover donned a sharp, corporate look and bumps into a runaway bride, Surbhi Jyoti. Fans were bowled over by Asad's looks. The actor has now reacted to the same. He hopes that he doesn't disappoint girls who seem to be in love with Asad.

Karan was quoted by IANS as saying, "Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them."

For the uninitiated, after the announcement of season 2, KSG had said in an official statement, "Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will center around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya."

Surbhi and KSG shared the trailer of the show and fans couldn't keep calm. Take a look at a few tweets!

@Neelanjana_ksg: So many emotions captured in one frame!!! Unexpected gifts are always the best! Yes! Asad and Zoya are back! ❤ #KaranSinghGrover #QuboolHai2Point0. Teaser Out Now.

@veronica_sayz: Their chemistry 🔥🔥 It's been years but it's still the same 🥰♥ I mean just look at them. And this is just a teaser and it looks soo good!! Can't wait 😭 😍 @SurbhiJtweets #QuboolHai2Point0.

@sjsk92_suganti: Finally both @SurbhiJtweets and @Iamksgofficial shared the teaser in their insta account..so happy today man..the excitement level with them in trending list,the teaser..feel so emotional right now. QuboolHai2Point0 Teaser Out.

(With IANS Inputs)

