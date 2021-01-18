Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Exempted By Jodhpur Court Again; Asked To Appear On February 6

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was once again exempted from making a court appearance in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998. The Radhe actor was to appear in Jodhpur court on Saturday (January 16, 2021). However, the actor skipped the hearing owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Salman's counsel Nishant Bora said, "We submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance considering the pandemic situation and the possible risk to his safety during travel. "

Sessions Judge Devendra Kacchawaha accepted the lawyer's plea and asked the superstar to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.

In 2018, a trial court in Jodhpur had convicted the Bollywood superstar for the killing of two blackbucks of the endangered species during the shooting of his film Hum Saath Saath Hai. He was charged with poaching the endangered antelopes under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Salman was sentenced to five-years imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 by the court. Later, he was granted bail by the court after he challenged the judgement in the District and Sessions Court and sought suspension of sentence.

