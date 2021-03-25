Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Postponed Because Of This Reason; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon

For all the fans who were eagerly waiting to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 on the big screen, here's some disappointing news! The makers of this much anticipated rom-com have postponed the release of the film owing to the second wave of novel Coronavirus in the country and the lockdowns that are being implemented in a few states.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari."

In another tweet, he mentioned, "Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead."

Further, a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come."

The trade source further added, "When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry."

"Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also be big in the overseas territories so one needs to calculate all these factors. It is definitely the correct move," the trade insider further told the portal.

Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has an ensemble star cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2021. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays one of the leads in the film was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

