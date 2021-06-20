Chitrangda Singh Pays Tribute To The Legendary Milkha Singh On His Demise

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, The Flying Sikh passed away on Friday night in Chandigarh due to post-Covid complications. People across the nation have been writing on social media and paying their last respects to the legend.

Actress Chitrangda Singh took to her Twitter handle to pay her tribute to him and shared an incident about how Milkha Singh would run and practice during his training till he started vomiting blood.

She wrote, 'Milkha uncle once told me that he would run in his training till he would start vomiting blood the hardest thing is to become an inspiration and he was so much more. Not just lost a hero but a great human being. You will be so dearly missed

💔🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSingh.'

Milkha uncle once told me

.. that he would run in his training till he would start vomiting blood ..

the hardest thing is to become an inspiration .. n he was so much more . Not just lost a hero but a great human being . You will be so dearly missed

💔🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/S1fB80ZgqF — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) June 19, 2021

RIP Milkha Singh: Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs Mourn Legendary Sprinter's Demise



RIP Milkha Singh: Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Celebs Mourn The Flying Sikh's Demise

Milkha Singh, who was 91, breathed his last on Friday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh. His wife Nirmal had also passed away five days ago due to Coronavirus complications. The Flying Sikh's death is a great loss to the nation and he will be forever remembered for his achievements.