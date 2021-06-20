Chitrangda Singh Pays Tribute To The Legendary Milkha Singh On His Demise
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, The Flying Sikh passed away on Friday night in Chandigarh due to post-Covid complications. People across the nation have been writing on social media and paying their last respects to the legend.
Actress Chitrangda Singh took to her Twitter handle to pay her tribute to him and shared an incident about how Milkha Singh would run and practice during his training till he started vomiting blood.
She
wrote,
'Milkha
uncle
once
told
me
that
he
would
run
in
his
training
till
he
would
start
vomiting
blood
the
hardest
thing
is
to
become
an
inspiration
and
he
was
so
much
more.
Not
just
lost
a
hero
but
a
great
human
being.
You
will
be
so
dearly
missed
💔🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSingh.'
Milkha uncle once told me— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) June 19, 2021
.. that he would run in his training till he would start vomiting blood ..
the hardest thing is to become an inspiration .. n he was so much more . Not just lost a hero but a great human being . You will be so dearly missed
💔🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/S1fB80ZgqF
RIP
Milkha
Singh:
Farhan
Akhtar,
Akshay
Kumar
And
Other
Celebs
Mourn
Legendary
Sprinter's
Demise
RIP Milkha Singh: Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Celebs Mourn The Flying Sikh's Demise
Milkha Singh, who was 91, breathed his last on Friday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh. His wife Nirmal had also passed away five days ago due to Coronavirus complications. The Flying Sikh's death is a great loss to the nation and he will be forever remembered for his achievements.