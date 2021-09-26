Daughters' Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchcan, Neetu Singh & Others Wish Their Little Angels!

The world is celebrating Daughters' Day today (September 26, Sunday). This special day is observed internationally, to celebrate the presence of the daughters in our life. The popular celebs of the Bollywood industry, including the legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, senior actress Neetu Singh and others took to their official social media pages and wished their little angels on the special occasion.

Check out the posts by Bollywood celebs, here:

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary superstar of Hindi cinema took to his official pages and wished his lovely daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on daughters' day 2021, with a special post. "Happy daughter's day .. SEPT 26 .. If there were no daughters, then the world, society, culture.. all of them.. missing," read Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Shweta Bachchan, who is overwhelmed with her father's lovely wishes on the special day, replied: "Love you Papa ♥️"

Neetu Singh

The senior actress took to her official Instagram page and shared a picture with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with a sweet note. "Happy daughters day ❤️❤️ most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," wrote Neetu Singh.

Soha Ali Khan

The talented actress shared an adorable picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaya on her Instagram page, and wrote: "A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart - Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday"

"A daughter always a daughter ❤ lots of love ...to my baby sis ..my first daughter;) and hers 😘my jaan inni," Soha Ali Khan added.

Tahira Kashyap

The writer-filmmaker, who is the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a cute picture taken during her second pregnancy days, to wish her daughter Varushka on Daughters' Day.

Aparshakti Khurana

The young actress shared a super adorable picture with his newborn daughter Arzoie and wife Aakriti on his official Instagram page, along with a long, lovely note.