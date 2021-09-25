Radhika Madan Reveals The Craziest Thing She Has Ever Done In Love

Radhika Madan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shiddat co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. Shiddat revolves around a star-crossed couple who battles all odds for their 'shiddat'wala pyaar.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Radhika was asked about the craziest thing which she has done in love. The actress revealed that she didn't sleep for about 48 hours just to wish her boyfriend on his birthday when she was in a long distance relationship with him.

Radhika told the entertainment portal, "I was in a long distance relationship and it was my boyfriend's birthday and I was shooting like insanely at that time like 16 hours - 18 hours and I remember after my pack up I took a flight to Delhi at around 12-ish or 1-ish I reached at three in the morning. Just met him hugged him was waiting for an hour with him took a flight back again to Bombay reached 7-ish or 8-ish and went to the set directly. So I didn't sleep for about 48 hours just to wish him and hug him and say happy birthday. This was something a year or two back."

The actress also opened up on the most difficult emotion to express when she is in love and said, "I think for me and Karthika (her character in Shiddat) as well, it is not able to comprehend thoughts in your head and because the thing is that there are too many thoughts how do we filter it out and when there are too many thoughts and people ask you questions you actually don't know what you feel. So that is something which really challenging and people who don't spend time alone with themselves and people who are not self-aware kind of icy. It's very challenging for them to make it down. I don't know what I'm feeling. In that state of mind, it is very easy to feel different emotions with different people and not understand what emotion it is."

Shiddat is slated to release on October 1 on Disney+Hotstar. On being asked if she is disappointed that her film is skipping a theatrical release, Radhika said that she is happy that her work is coming out because at the end of the day, one makes to films to entertain people and platforms don't really matter.