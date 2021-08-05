    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Others Laud Lovlina Borgohain's Bronze At Tokyo Olympics 2020

      Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain picked up a bronze medal at the women's welterweight category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She lost her semifinal bout to reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the women's 69 kg category but went on to win the match for the bronze medal.

      Many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to hail Lovlina Borgohain for winning the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a creative featuring Lovlina as the Queen in a deck of cards. Alia Bhatt congratulated the boxer and wrote, "Congratulations to @lovlina_borgohai for bringing home the bronze."

      Kareena Kapoor Khan posted Lovlina's picture on her Instagram story along with a heart and high-five emojis. Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one!"

      Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated Borgohai for her win and posted, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze 🥉 at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia." @WeAreTeamIndia."

      "Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! So proud to see you on that podium #WomenPower #TeamIndia," read Diana Penty's tweet.

      Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze #boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics."

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020."

      Aamir Khan Productions also posted a congratulatory message to the pugilist on their Instagram stories. Lovlina's bronze medal takes India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics to three after Mirabai Chanu's silver medal in women's weightlifting and PV Sindhu's bronze medal win in badminton women's singles.

