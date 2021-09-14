Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy A Lavish Plot In Alibaug, Spotted At The Location

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have purchased a lavish plot in the picturesque locales of Alibaug. The couple was recently spotted at the local registrar's office in the city. Their pictures and videos were quick to go viral on social media.

A news report in Mid-Day stated that the couple has bought a plot in Alibaug but the details surrounding the same have not been revealed yet. The report added that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have bought two bungalows along with a betel nut and coconut groves. While Deepika was spotted in simple white attire, Ranveer was seen in a white hoodie jacket that he had paired up with glares. Take a look at their video from the destination.

Deepika Padukone Sharing Her 'Morning View' AKA Ranveer Singh Screams Couple Goals

Earlier, presumably, when the couple were on their way to Alibaug, Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture of her husband Ranveer Singh. The Om Shanti Om actress shared a picture of Ranveer Singh with his head and face partially covered with a white hoodie. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl can be seen fast asleep in the picture. Deepika had an endearing caption for the same. She captioned it stating, "My Morning View @ranveersingh" along with a kiss emoji. Apart from that, she also hinted in the caption that the picture has been clicked by her.

Ranveer Singh's Peek-A-Boo Moment With Wife Deepika Padukone Will Melt Your 'DeepVeer' Heart

Ranveer Singh had a hilarious reaction to the post. The Bajirao Mastani actor reacted to the post stating, "Baby, Kya Yaar" along with an embarrassed emoji. Fans too showered loads of love to the mushy post.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will reportedly make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, which is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Apart from this, the couple will also be sharing screen space in the sports flick 83. The movie is based on the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer will be essaying the role of former captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife Romi Bhatia. It will be nothing less than a treat for their fans to see them together in these movies.