Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Headed To A Romantic Vacay For Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will celebrate their third wedding anniversary tomorrow (November 14). The couple had tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Lake Como, Italy in the year 2018. The two had got married in both Sindhi and South Indian ceremonies and their wedding pictures had taken social media by storm. Now the latest buzz is that the couple has headed off to a romantic getaway for their special day.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have whisked off to an undisclosed location to spend some quality time with each other despite their tight schedules. The portal quoted a source close to the couple to say, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary." Well, if this is indeed true, one may expect some mushy posts from the couple dedicated to each other on the special occasion.

Ranveer Singh Reveals First Anniversary Celebration Was Deepika's Idea As Their Life Is Similar To 2 States

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting two temples across the country and Ranveer had also revealed why it was his wife's idea to do the same. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor had said in one of the promos of his show The Big Picture, "As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat's novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it's our first anniversary, why don't we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple."

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Decorating Their Alibaug Home? Interior Designer Vinita Chaitanya Shares Pic

Apart from this, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have also been decorating their luxurious new home that they have brought in Alibaug. According to the earlier reports, the couple bought their Alibaug home that reportedly has a striking view of the beach at a whopping Rs 22 crore. They were spotted at the local registrar's office at the destination a few weeks back wherein they signed the deal and just have a few paperwork pending now. The reports had furthermore stated that the area which houses their home has another bungalow along with a betel nut and coconut grove.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the movie Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Deepika Padukone on the other hand will be seen in movies like Pathan, Fighter and the Hindi remake of The Intern. The couple will share the screen space in 83.