Deepika Padukone Deletes All Posts From Instagram & Twitter, Fans Wonder If It Is A Publicity Stunt

Bollywood stars have been sharing their best 2020 moments along with welcome posts for 2021, but Deepika Padukone has decided to start the new year with a clean slate. The actress who is an avid social media user has archived or possibly deleted all her Instagram and Twitter posts a day before 2021 begun.

Deepika shocked her 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million followers on Twitter with her empty social media accounts on Thursday. Recently many social media accounts of celebrities including Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey have been hacked. It led fans to believe that Padukone's account was also hacked. The actress is yet to clarify if she intentionally deleted all her posts, but some fans are convinced it is her way of starting the new year.

A worried user wrote on Twitter, "Why Deepu's insta account is showing no posts...Is it just for me?? 🧐🧐🧐 @deepikapadukone", while another added, "@deepikapadukone deletes all her insta posts, Strange!! Is it a publicity stunt or what!!! #publicitygimmicks 😕"

One fan also speculated that a new announcement is coming from the star, "Why I have strong feelings that @deepikapadukone hasn't deleted her all instagram posts rather she just archived them. Something bigger is on the way??"

The Chhapaak actress is currently in Ranthambore, enjoying the New Year's celebration with her husband Ranveer Singh. The duo reportedly also met Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and family who are also celebrating at the same Ranthambore resort.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of the cricket drama 83. She recently shot for director Shakun Batra's untitled film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Goa. According to reports, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Prabhas' upcoming project by director Nag Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Actresses Of 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Taapsee Pannu; Ladies Who Ruled Our Hearts

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Chills With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor In Jaipur; Picture Goes Viral