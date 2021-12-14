Deepika Padukone Has THIS Endearing Take On Husband Ranveer Singh's Flamboyant Personality

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the power couples in tinsel town who never fail to shell out relationship goals for their 'DeepVeer' fans. In a recent interview, Deepika spoke about her husband's flamboyant nature which is like a sharp contrast to her own personality. The actress also spoke about finding a middle path in all of their decisions as a couple.

In her interview with Film Companion, Deepika Padukone speaking about her husband Ranveer Singh's flamboyant personality said, "I'm always trying to put a leash on him. He understands and I also have wrapped my head around. That just gives him a lot of joy and That's just who he is. I don't think I can and should change that inherent part of him. So he's having fun. It's fine."

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies' Project - K Shoot Begins

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone also spoke about them trying to find a middle ground in all of their decisions. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress stated, "It's not an argument. See when he's doing his own thing, he can do whatever he wants but when it's together, it's two people, two personalities, two careers, there is so much to think about. So, both of us have to be sensitive to that. And most often we are able to find this middle path. Both of us take some, give some and find that middle path. Eventually, find the path that works best for us."

83: Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone And Other Producers For Alleged Cheating

Earlier, after Deepika Padukone had launched her own full-fledged website, Ranveer Singh had penned down a beautiful message for his wife on the About Us section of the site. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor had stated, "Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artist - she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she's a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in the movie 83. The movie revolves around the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It has been helmed by Kabir Khan.