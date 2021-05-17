Deepika Padukone Gives This Reason Behind Not Having Phones At Her Wedding

Deepika Padukone had tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in a fairytale ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The couple exchanged marital vows in the presence of some close family and friends. However, one of the main rules for the wedding was that the guests did not have their phones with them during the ceremony. Recently Deepika spilt the beans around the same on why such a rule was implemented on her and Ranveer's special day.

The Om Shanti Om actress revealed to Filmfare on the same stating, "Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment."

Furthermore talking about how this made the whole ceremony even more special, Deepika replied, "These moments should be in your mind and heart as they're never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who've never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who've never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That's how free people were."

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in both Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies. The breath-taking pictures from their wedding were quick to go viral on social media. The couple had a lavish reception ceremony for their industry friends later.

Meanwhile, Deepika fans have a reason to rejoice due to an exciting development surrounding her role in director Shakun Batra's next. For the unversed, the movie will also be starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be essaying a fitness instructor in this film which is based on the extramarital issue.

The report revealed that a source stated, "Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it's based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it's true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan. The movie will be starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the sports drama 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.