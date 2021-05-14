Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Gets Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. However, it seems that he has made a good recovery from the virus as he was discharged from the hospital recently after a week of treatment. Prakash was admitted to the Bengaluru hospital on May 1, 2021, after his fever was not decreasing.

Deepika along with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone had also tested positive for the virus. However, the Om Shanti Om actress did not announce the same on her social media handle and has reportedly recovered along with her family members from the virus during her home quarantine. According to a news report in ETimes, Prakash's close friend Vimal Kumar revealed to a publication that, "He was out on Saturday. He is at home and doing well. His family is all well too."

Earlier Vimal had also revealed to PTI about the former badminton player's health when he was admitted to the hospital. He had stated, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Meanwhile, Deepika had shared mental health helpline numbers some time back on her social media handle. The Bajirao Mastani actress had captioned the same stating, "As millions of us (I and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important. Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope." Take a look at her post.

On the work front, there has been a buzz that Deepika Padukone has been approached to play Sita in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayan. According to a news report in Bollywood Life, the actress is on the race to grab the project along with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in movies like Pathan, Fighter, 83 and filmmaker Shakun Batra's next.