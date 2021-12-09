Deepika Padukone Unarchives Her Wedding Pictures With Ranveer Singh On Her Instagram Account

Deepika Padukone's die-hard fans were rather left disappointed after she had deleted all her Instagram pictures and videos on December 31, 2020, calling it a fresh start. However, those who were missing seeing her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh on her Instagram handle will have some reason to rejoice as the actress has gone on to unarchive all her wedding pictures and videos. Yes, you heard that right, Deepika has unarchived her wedding as well as the 1st and 2nd wedding anniversary pictures with Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone unarchived all her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh wherein they had tied the knot in an intimate but fairytale ceremony in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15, 2018. The pictures have Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot in both South Indian and Sindhi ceremonies. The Om Shanti Om actress also unarchived pictures from their reception ceremonies from Bangalore and Mumbai.

I Was Unrecognisable: Deepika Padukone On How Having COVID Changed Her Physically And Emotionally [Exclusive]

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone also unarchived her posts from her 1st and 2nd wedding anniversaries. The couple had visited the Lord Venkateshwara temple and Harmandir Sahab's Gurdwara on their first wedding anniversary. While on the occasion of their second wedding, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actress had shared a throwback picture with her husband from their wedding venue. Apart from this, she also unarchived a birthday post for the Gully Boy actor along with a post with her mother Ujjala Padukone. Take a look at some of the unarchived posts from her social media handle and to see all of the pictures, one can check out Deepika's Instagram page from the beginning point.

While some fans were overjoyed with Deepika Padukone's decision to unarchive all her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh, some netizens also criticised the actress. Some users called out Deepika for being 'insecure' about Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal today and thus chose to unarchive her posts on a day that coincides with Katrina's wedding date. For the unversed, some reports suggest that Deepika and Ranveer may grace the wedding ceremony of Katrina and Vicky.

Deepika Padukone Gets A Beautiful Welcome From The Makers Of Her Film Project K Alongside Prabhas

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also celebrated their third wedding anniversary last month. The couple enjoyed a cosy getaway in the picturesque locales of Uttarakhand. On the work front, the two will be sharing the screen space in the movie 83.