Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding: Bride-To-Be Shares A Picture Of Her Beautiful Mehendi

Actress Dia Mirza is all set to get hitched to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. According to reports, the couple will be tying the knot in a low-key ceremony today (February 15, 2021). Last night, Dia caught up with her 'new family', and pictures from her pre-wedding bash went viral on social media.

Today, the bride-to-be took to her Instagram story share a picture of her hand, decorated wth mehendi. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress summed up her feelings as 'pyaar.' One of Dia's friends Freishia B posted a picture from Dia's bridal shower and captioned it as, "Here comes the ravishing bride. #bridalshower #sunsetkediwane." In the click, Dia is seen donning a veil, a tiara and a sash that reads, "Bride to be".

She shared one more picture from Dia's pre-wedding bash in which the actress is seen posing with a bunch of friends.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also shared a snap from Dia's bridal shower and wrote, "Here's come the beautiful bride @diamirzaofficial."

Earlier, a source had informed PTI that Dia and Vaibhav will be tying the knot on Monday (February 15, 2021 in the presence of family and close friends in a private ceremony.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. After eleven years of togetherness, the couple parted ways in 2019. On the other hand, reports state that Vaibhav Rekhi was previously married to yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. Rumours about Dia dating Vaibhav surfaced in the media last year. However, both of them never opened up about their relationship in public.

