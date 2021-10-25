Dr Madhuri Agarwal Of Yavana Aesthetics Predicts The Future Of Aesthetic Industry

With growing demand for aesthetic treatments and advent of new technology, several new therapies are coming to light. Dr Madhuri Agarwal's Yavana Aesthetics is one popular spot for all in one beauty and hair aesthetic solutions. She has been working in the industry since a very long time and also training others for the enhanced treatments. With the growing needs and timely evolution, Dr Agarwal says that the aesthetic industry will bloom at a high rate in near future. She also says that more and more people will shift to the new age technology, leaving behind the old.



In a candid conversation, Dr Agarwal went to share one of her challenging work in the last 12 month, "Since patient safety and satisfaction are my top priorities, I personally delivers aesthetic procedures such as injectables and advanced technologies to my patients. This is what drives my clinic Yavana's philosophy and makes it an ideal place for all seeking aesthetic solutions. I have been involved in multiple new treatment and formulations research and development for skin and hair in the last 12 months.The challenging part was to ensure proper protocols to execute reproducible, constant results with these new procedures and products.The satisfactory part was deliverance of these parameters unanimously in majority of our patients and imparting it to colleagues globally to achieve better patient outcomes."

Dr Madhuri has established Yavana Academy of Aesthetic Medicine where they train doctors globally on the appropriate protocols for safe delivery of advanced treatments. She has also partnered with other organisations and institutes wherein they conduct relevant educational workshops, CMEs and lecture series to impart highest level of expertise.

We wish her much luck and success ahead.