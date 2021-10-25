Dr Madhuri Agarwal Of Yavana Aesthetics Predicts The Future Of Aesthetic Industry
With
growing
demand
for
aesthetic
treatments
and
advent
of
new
technology,
several
new
therapies
are
coming
to
light.
Dr
Madhuri
Agarwal's
Yavana
Aesthetics
is
one
popular
spot
for
all
in
one
beauty
and
hair
aesthetic
solutions.
She
has
been
working
in
the
industry
since
a
very
long
time
and
also
training
others
for
the
enhanced
treatments.
With
the
growing
needs
and
timely
evolution,
Dr
Agarwal
says
that
the
aesthetic
industry
will
bloom
at
a
high
rate
in
near
future.
She
also
says
that
more
and
more
people
will
shift
to
the
new
age
technology,
leaving
behind
the
old.
In a candid conversation, Dr Agarwal went to share one of her challenging work in the last 12 month, "Since patient safety and satisfaction are my top priorities, I personally delivers aesthetic procedures such as injectables and advanced technologies to my patients. This is what drives my clinic Yavana's philosophy and makes it an ideal place for all seeking aesthetic solutions. I have been involved in multiple new treatment and formulations research and development for skin and hair in the last 12 months.The challenging part was to ensure proper protocols to execute reproducible, constant results with these new procedures and products.The satisfactory part was deliverance of these parameters unanimously in majority of our patients and imparting it to colleagues globally to achieve better patient outcomes."
Sara
Ali
Khan
Received
THIS
Dating
Advice
From
Her
Mother
Amrita
Singh
Dr Madhuri has established Yavana Academy of Aesthetic Medicine where they train doctors globally on the appropriate protocols for safe delivery of advanced treatments. She has also partnered with other organisations and institutes wherein they conduct relevant educational workshops, CMEs and lecture series to impart highest level of expertise.
We wish her much luck and success ahead.