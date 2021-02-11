ED Raided Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain's Residence The Day Rajiv Kapoor Died: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent summons to actor Armaan Jain on Wednesday, February 11, 2021. Mumbai Mirror reports that the ED had raided the residence of Armaan Jain on Tuesday, February 8, in connection with a money laundering case. While the raid was on, the news of Armaan's uncle and actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor's passing away came in.

The tabloid reports that while Armaan's mother Reema Jain, who is Rajiv Kapoor's sister, was allowed to visit the family, Armaan was not allowed to leave until the raid was completed.

Armaan Jain is the brother of actor Aadar Jain. They are cousins of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

Armaan's name had come up in the investigation of a money laundering case against politician Pratap Sarnaik, who belongs to the Shiv Sena. Sarnaik and his son Vihang Sarnaik were earlier questioned by the ED. In January 2021, the ED took into possession 112 plots of land that allegedly belonged to a firm owned by Sarnaik, as reported by India Today. This was in connection with the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam worth Rs 5600 crore.

Armaan Jain made his Bollywood debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Before that, he worked as assistant director on Karan Johar's movies Student of the Year (starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (starring Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan) that released in 2012. Armaan Jain is married to Anissa Malhotra. The couple got married just over a year ago on February 3, 2020.

The Kapoor family is in mourning after Rajiv Kapoor's death. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor's funeral was attended by family, friends, and celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan. However, keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the family will not be holding a Chautha prayer meet for Rajiv Kapoor, as announced by Neetu Kapoor through social media.

