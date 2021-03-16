Emraan Hashmi Looks Dapper In Anand Pandit's Chehre; Trailer To Be Out On March 18, 2021

Anand Pandit's highly anticipated mystery thriller Chehre directed by Rumy Jafry is all set to get a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. After the teaser that received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics, the trailer will be launched on March 18, 2021.

Following the launch of Mr Bachchan's poster, team Chehre has now unveiled the official poster of another protagonist, Emraan Hashmi. The actor's intense look will surely pique the interest of the audience who will be waiting with bated breath to see the film.

The interesting factor for the audience is the clash between the two stars in the film with a hint of antagonism in between.

Aaj imaandaar woh hai jiski beimaani pakdi nahi gayi, aur begunah woh hai jiska jurm pakda na gaya ho.#ChehreTrailer out on 18th March!

Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame pic.twitter.com/zM0e90irME — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 16, 2021

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Chehre: I Have Achieved A Huge Milestone In My Career

ALSO READ: Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Flamboyant In The New Poster