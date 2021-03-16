    For Quick Alerts
      Emraan Hashmi Looks Dapper In Anand Pandit's Chehre; Trailer To Be Out On March 18, 2021

      Anand Pandit's highly anticipated mystery thriller Chehre directed by Rumy Jafry is all set to get a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. After the teaser that received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics, the trailer will be launched on March 18, 2021.

      Following the launch of Mr Bachchan's poster, team Chehre has now unveiled the official poster of another protagonist, Emraan Hashmi. The actor's intense look will surely pique the interest of the audience who will be waiting with bated breath to see the film.

      The interesting factor for the audience is the clash between the two stars in the film with a hint of antagonism in between.

      Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
      X