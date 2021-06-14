Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn To Begin Film Shoots

Some top Bollywood actors are gearing up to be back on the sets - be it Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan or Ajay Devgn. Like after the 2020 lockdown when he shot for Bell Bottom in Scotland, Akshay Kumar decided to take the lead this time, too. Filmibeat has learnt from sources that Akshay Kumar has just wrapped up the visual effects (VFX) shoot of his film Prithviraj. The film, also starring debutante Manushi Chhillar, is being produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

We have learnt that the VFX shoot of Prithviraj was completed in a secured environment at Yash Raj Studios a few days ago, with limited unit members, considering the COVID-19 restrictions and the continuing quasi lockdown in Maharashtra. While Akshay Kumar has just finished the VFX shoot of Prithviraj at Yash Raj Studios, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to be back on the sets of Pathan at the same location. SRK will resume the shoot schedule of Pathan from June 21, as the set is still under construction at Yash Raj Studios, our sources revealed.

Shah Rukh Khan had shot for Pathan at the location in November 2020 and also April 2021 along with actor John Abraham, who plays SRK's nemesis. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in their fourth film together after Deepika's Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om (2007), followed by Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014).

Filmibeat has also learnt that now that the VFX shoot of Prithviraj is done, Akshay Kumar will move to the sets of Raksha Bandhan. The sets of the Aanand L Rai film have been standing at Mumbai's Goregaon Film City for nearly a month now, and the shooting will begin in a bio bubble post June 15, if all goes as planned.

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan To Go On Floors On June 15, Confirms Aanand L Rai

Actor Ajay Devgn, too, will begin shooting for his Disney+ Hotstar web series Rudra - The Edge of Darkness in the month of July 2021, if sources are to be believed. Rudra is the remake of the British psychological crime series Luther and will be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar.

Meanwhile, the younger stars of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan are also heading back to work. Actor Kartik Aaryan is waiting to start Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 post lockdown as soon as Mumbai falls under the Level 2 category in the new COVID-19 restrictions, say our sources, while Varun Dhawan will travel back to Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of his werewolf film Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. Bhediya will resume shoot on June 26.

COVID-19 Vaccination

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is making sure all the technicians involved get COVID-19 vaccination on priority before the shooting of these Bollywood films and web series begins. Yash Raj Films had also recently sponsored a vaccination drive for 30,000 registered members of the FWICE through the Yash Chopra Foundation in Mumbai, and has also made sure its employees and crew members have got the shot. On June 11, Ajay Devgn's NY Foundation held a vaccination drive in the city for daily wagers from the entertainment industry and media professionals.

Another vaccination drive was held for entertainment journalists by Don Cinema owner Mehmood Ali. Looks like the industry is taking small but sure steps to get back to work in the new normal.