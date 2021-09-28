EXCLUSIVE! Jatin Sarna On Theatrical Release Of Ranveer Singh Starrer: 83 Will Set A Benchmark

A few days ago, the Maharashtra government announced that theatres and auditoriums will reopen on October 22, 2021, in the state. Since then, filmmakers and producers are on cloud nine as they got a chance to release their pending projects in theatres. Talking about Ranveer Singh-starrer much-delayed yet most-anticipated film, 83, the film has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the iconic Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup's victorious journey. The team was led by Kapil Dev. In the 83 film, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Dev, whereas, many celebs are portraying other iconic Indian cricketers, who were part of the Indian squad.

For the unversed, the makers of 83 have decided to release the film in theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2021. After this news, the actors of the film have been celebrating this announcement on social media. Jatin Sarna, who is playing the role of late batsman Yashpal Sharma in Ranveer Singh-starrer opened up about the release of 83 with Filmibeat.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jatin Sarna said, "It's a great feeling because finally, the day has come. I have personally been involved in this project since December 2018, and in 2019, we shot the major portions of the 83 movie. We waited for it, and now, finally, it's coming out. I am extremely happy, not just as an actor but also as a person. A lot of people have asked me about 83 release. So, it was very difficult to answer their questions. It is a very important project for us and we have worked very hard on it. I hope that people will go to cinema halls, watch this film and make it the biggest success of Indian cinema. Notably, the film will capture the attention of the entire nation as it has all the elements to connect with the hearts of Indians."

The Sacred Games fame Jatin also thanked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing theatres and auditoriums to function in the state. He said, "The film is also releasing in 3D, and it will be a double dose of entertainment for cine-goers. We are happy that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray sir agreed and gave permission to reopen cinema halls. I think It's a good start, and a film like 83 will set a benchmark after the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope people will love the film as we have given 2 and half years for the film and lived each and every moment in it. I am very excited to see people's reactions to the film."

The actor is also feeling sad that his mentor of this film, Yashpal Sharma will not be witnessing this moment. "I also feel sad that Yashpal Sharma sir will not be there to witness the moment. I wanted to watch 83 film with him, so that, I could see his expressions. But, I think he will be a part of the celebration and see the film from heaven," Jatin Sarna concluded.

Talking about 83, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev opposite Ranveer Singh. The Kabir Khan directorial also features Pankaj Tripathi, Addinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and others in key roles.