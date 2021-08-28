Farah Khan Praises Deepika Padukone And Rakhi Sawant; 'I Have Given Two Megastars To The Industry'

Recently when Rakhi Sawant made an appearance on a dance-based reality, the actress opened up on her struggling days and how a call from choreographer-director Farah Khan changed her life.

She had also revealed how she had surprised Farah when she wrapped herself with curtains while attending the auditions for Main Hoon Na. Rakhi had also talked about how she would survive on a bowl of 'daal' to stay slim.

According to a leading daily upon hearing this, Farah said that she has given two 'megastars' to the Hindi film industry, one being actor Deepika Padukone, and the other being Rakhi Sawant.

Shah Rukh Khan Recreates His Popular Main Hoon Na Title Track With Farah Khan, Fans Ask Them To Reunite

The Om Shanti Om director said, "I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that."

Farah Khan Compares Sonu Sood To MS Dhoni; Says He Is As Down-To-Earth As The Latter

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. On the other hand, Rakhi landed her first big break in acting in Farah's directorial debut Main Hoon Na which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

Earlier while speaking with Spotboye, Rakhi had said, "I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren't looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan madam's office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' Office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that's when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition."