Fardeen Khan On Kareena Kapoor Khan: What You See Is What You Get

Yesterday (June 30, 2021), actress Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 21 years in the Hindi Film Industry. Kareena who hails from the reputed Kapoor family, made her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan in 2000.

Needless to say, in the last 21 years, Kareena not only won millions of hearts with her look, but also proved her mettle in acting. From doing commercial films to female-centric films, Kareena is one of the most popular female superstars of Bollywood.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when her co-star Fardeen Khan was asked what he thinks of her, he couldn't stop raving about the talented actress.

Fardeen who has worked with Kareena in three films- Fida, Khushi and Dev, said, "Congratulations Bebo. My best wishes are always with her. Bebo is a delight to work with. She absolutely loves what she does and that is reflected clearly in her remarkable career. There are no pretenses with her. What you see is what you get. The three movies we did together are amongst the most memorable of my career."

While Fardeen has taken a break from the industry, Kareena is still very active and has two mega projects in her kitty- Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

Coming back to her debut film Refugee, did you know the film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and it minted Rs 35 crore at the box office? While the film launched two popular star kids- Kareena and Abhishek, it also starred Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Don't you think it would be interesting to watch Kareena and Abhishek again?