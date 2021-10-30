From Tiger Shroff To Vijay Deverakonda, On Ananya Panday's Birthday, Here's A List Of Her Co-Actors

Ananya Panday entered the Bollywood scene in 2019 with her first film Student Of The Year 2, a successful debut followed by a great performance in her next that is Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress had always dreamt of being on screen and making it big, was a lead actress eons before she became one.

Her co-stars from films have been successful actors themselves and her caliber and tuning matched supremely well. Evident on-screen, Ananya also shared a crazy rapport with all her co-stars from her previous films and in the upcoming ones too.

Starting with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, one was a co-debutant and the other is a fantastic actor, dancer, and a name many resonate with. Ananya shared the screen with them in SOTY2 and the rest is history. Her second film was opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, a trio everyone loved watching. The romantic comedy with a touch of drama had the perfect cast to play well.

Her third film was with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. The film didn't only challenge Ananya to step out of her comfort zone but also unleashed an unexpected avatar of the actress. Her chemistry with Ishaan was the deal-breaker here and audiences smothered their pairing with immense love.

Ahead of Ananya lies a plethora of films and some really great co-stars that have her fans all riled up in excitement. To begin with, she will be sharing screen space with ace actor Deepika Padukone and youth fame, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next. The film is speculated to be a romantic noir drama and it will be surreal to watch Ananya with Deepika and Siddhant - the trio of everyone's dreams.

In a Pan-India film, yes! Her upcoming film is a Pan-India film with a Pan-India actor Vijay Deverakonda. 'Liger' is a title that is much-awaited and anticipated. No one as young as Ananya has accomplished such a feat so young in their career.

A new addition is the recently announced, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' where Ananya will have Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav by her side. Both actors have made a mark with their performances in various projects and have risen to fame. Ananya, Siddhant, and Adarsh will be seen having a social dilemma, sucked the harsh realities of social media.