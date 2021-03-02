Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Krishna Shroff Shares Unseen Childhood Pictures Of Her 'Bestest Friend Forever'
Bollywood's handsome hunk Tiger Shroff turns 31 today (March 2, 2021). While the social media is flooded with birthday wishes for the action star, his family too, made him feel special by showering him with lots of love. While Tiger's actor-father Jackie and sister Krishna pulled out throwback pictures from their photo archives to wish the birthday boy, mom Ayesha penned a sweet birthday note for her darling son.
Have a look at their posts.
Happy Memories
Krishna Shroff had the sweetest birthday wish for her brother Tiger. She shared two of their childhood pictures which sums up their bond pretty well. In one of the snaps, Tiger is seen holding his baby sister Krishna in his arms. The other picture features the birthday boy showing off some swift moves, while his sister Krishna looks at him in awe.
Meet Baby Tiger Shroff
Tiger's mother Ayesha also shared some rare childhood pictures of the War actor along with a sweet birthday note for him She wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy❤️❤️❤️ May God bless you always my darling son❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff."
Too Cute To Handle
Papa Jackie Shroff shared an adorable picture wherein he is seen tying the shoelaces for his little son. He simply dropped a heart emoticon as a caption for the memory.
Workwise, Tiger will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon. He will also be teaming up with Tara Sutaria for Heropanti 2. The birthday boy also has Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.
