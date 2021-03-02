Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Krishna Shroff Shares Unseen Childhood Pictures Of Her 'Bestest Friend Forever'

Happy Memories

Krishna Shroff had the sweetest birthday wish for her brother Tiger. She shared two of their childhood pictures which sums up their bond pretty well. In one of the snaps, Tiger is seen holding his baby sister Krishna in his arms. The other picture features the birthday boy showing off some swift moves, while his sister Krishna looks at him in awe.

Meet Baby Tiger Shroff

Tiger's mother Ayesha also shared some rare childhood pictures of the War actor along with a sweet birthday note for him She wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy❤️❤️❤️ May God bless you always my darling son❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff."

Too Cute To Handle

Papa Jackie Shroff shared an adorable picture wherein he is seen tying the shoelaces for his little son. He simply dropped a heart emoticon as a caption for the memory.