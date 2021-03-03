Ibrahim Ali Khan Has A Gala Time With His Pals At A Wedding; Inside Pictures Go Viral!

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has grown into a handsome man. While the young lad generally keeps a low profile, he was recently spotted letting his hair down at the wedding of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter Seherinder Kaur.

Thanks to one of Ibrahim's friends; pictures of the star kid having a blast with his friends have surfaced on social media. Going by the snaps, we are sure that it was a memorable night! Have a look at them.

Hello Handsome Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a black bandgala number with white straight pants. Well, we must say that good looks run in his genes! Mirror Mirror On The Wall Despite the sneeze, Saif's son Ibrahim gets his selfie game right. Happy Vibes Here's a candid close-up shot of Ibrahim from the wedding. Framed Ibrahim is seen posing for pictures with the guests at the wedding. With his strikingly handsome looks, the youngster surely stole the show. Where's The Party Tonight? For the after party, Ibrahim slipped into a shiny maroon kurta and dropped major fashion goals. He is seen making funny faces with his friends in these pictures.

Meanwhile, ever since Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan revealed that he is prepared for a career in acting, fans are eagerly waiting to see the handsome boy make his big debut on the big screen. When asked if he will launch Ibrahim in films, the Adipurush actor had said, "I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

