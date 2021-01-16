IFFI 2021: Priyadarshan Attends The Big Event In Goa With Chief Guest Kichcha Sudeep; See Pictures

51st edition of International Film Festival of India aka IFFI has finally begun today (January 16, 2021) in Goa. The big event will be held from January 16 to 24 in the state of beaches. Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of IFFI informed everyone that Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony. He will declare the festival open along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

But did you know that ace-director Priyadarshan also graced the opening ceremony of IFFI 2021? Well, the latest pictures from the event showed Priyadarshan sitting along with Kichcha Sudeep and other dignitaries, as they are all set to raise the curtain on one of the biggest film festivals in Asia.

Kichcha Sudeep is looking dapper in a black indo-western attire, while Priyadarshan opted for a grey shirt and black trousers. Notably, all the people can be seen sitting far from each other, as they are following the mandatory norms of social distancing amid the pandemic.

For the unversed, this year IFFI will have limited seating and film screenings due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the festival is being held in a hybrid mode, and it will have a line-up of a total of 224 films from across the globe. Notably, the opening ceremony is being held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium at Panaji, Goa.

