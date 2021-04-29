    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur & Other Stars Share Heartfelt Posts

      By
      |

      Actor Irrfan Khan left his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His untimely demise was a dark day for Bollywood, Known for his illustrious film career, the actor will always continue to inspire the coming generations.

      radhika-madan-irrfan

      On his first death anniversary today (April 29, 2021), many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay an ode to the legendary actor.

      ALSO READ: Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Irrfan Khan's Weak Moment On Angrezi Medium Sets; 'He Said He's Tired Of The Pain'

      Irrfan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan shared her fond memories of working with the late actor on her Instagram page. The actress wrote, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.. We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon people call Irrfan.❤ Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

      Nimrat Kaur who worked with Irrfan Khan in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, posted, "Thank you for the gift of your life...🤍💫 #IrrfanForever."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

      Randeep Hooda shared a picture of Irrfan on his Instagram page and wrote, "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go. #Irrfan."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

      ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Wife Recalls Final Moments With Late Actor; 'The Clock Had Stopped At 11.11 On April 29 For Me'

      Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post read, "Phew .. It's been one Year !! This loss was a difficult one to fathom. It shook me at a very personal level & I realised how important his work was to me. He may have left us but his legacy, his influence will always be alive in us. Irrfan अमर हैं !"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78)

      Earlier, Irrfan's son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikdar had penned touching notes in memory of the late actor on their respective social media pages.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 14:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X