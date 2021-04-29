Irrfan Khan's First Death Anniversary: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur & Other Stars Share Heartfelt Posts

Actor Irrfan Khan left his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His untimely demise was a dark day for Bollywood, Known for his illustrious film career, the actor will always continue to inspire the coming generations.

On his first death anniversary today (April 29, 2021), many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay an ode to the legendary actor.

Irrfan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan shared her fond memories of working with the late actor on her Instagram page. The actress wrote, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.. We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fan girl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love.. To this phenomenon people call Irrfan.❤ Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you."

Nimrat Kaur who worked with Irrfan Khan in Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, posted, "Thank you for the gift of your life...🤍💫 #IrrfanForever."

Randeep Hooda shared a picture of Irrfan on his Instagram page and wrote, "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go. #Irrfan."

Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post read, "Phew .. It's been one Year !! This loss was a difficult one to fathom. It shook me at a very personal level & I realised how important his work was to me. He may have left us but his legacy, his influence will always be alive in us. Irrfan अमर हैं !"

Earlier, Irrfan's son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikdar had penned touching notes in memory of the late actor on their respective social media pages.