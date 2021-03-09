Janhvi Kapoor Got Upset With Her Security After They Stopped A Fan From Taking Selfie; Says 'I Felt Bad'

Within a short period of time, late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has managed to win over the audience's hearts with her effervescent personality and impressive choice of roles. The actress is also quite active on social media and actively engages with her followers on the platform. Each time, Janhvi is papped in public, the star kid happily obliges fans with selfies.

However, recently, a video of the Dhadak actress exiting the airport premises went viral for the wrong reason. Apparently, Janhvi's manager lost his cool at one of Janhvi's fans.

In the video, the security personnel is seen acting rough with a male fan who wanted to click a selfie with the Roohi star, and telling him, "Mat karo bhai, COVID-19 ka time hai." Upon realizing the awkwardness of the situation, Janhvi is seen walking back to the fan to click a picture with him.

Have a look at the video.

Later, while speaking with Spotboye, Janhvi opened up about the incident. She said that she felt bad for the fan and that's why she decided to pose for a selfie with him. The portal quoted her as saying, "I felt bad about the incident. I got very upset with my security for that. I hope the guy went home happy."

Janhvi recently rang in her 24th birthday on the sets of Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. Pictures from her birthday celebration went viral on social media in which the actress was seen having a blast with her team. Later, she was welcomed home with a surprise birthday bash, organised by her sister Anshula Kapoor.

Workwise, Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror comedy Roohi which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 11, 2021. The actress will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.

