Janhvi Kapoor Says She Looks At Her Family's Film Lineage As An Incredible Blessing & Responsibility

When you are a star kid or come from a film family, people expect you to be as good as your parents. There's a lot of pressure as comparisons between the budding actors and their parents are bound to happen time and again. And when you are the daughter of legendary star Sridevi whose body of work if filled with powerful performances, the pressure is twice the times.

However, Janhvi Kapoor likes to look at her family lineage in a different light. In a recent interview with Deadline, the actress opened up about facing pressure due to her family's film lineage and said, "That's one way to look at it, but I like to look at it as an incredible blessing and responsibility. I have access to filmmakers and actors who have so much experience. There are a lot of comparisons and expectations but there's also a lot of good will."

She continued, "There are some people who expect you to be as good as your mum was [the late Sridevi, who is regarded as Indian cinema's first female superstar], but there are other people that love your mother and father so much they'll accept you right off the bat. There are two sides to every coin and you have to make of it what you can."

Janhvi opened up about her upcoming plans when it comes to picking up scripts and said, "Honestly, I just want to do memorable work. I've seen the love and admiration my family has gotten and it means a lot to me to make them proud. The public has given us so much love it's almost my duty to give something back to them, and I don't know what better way to do that than by giving them memorable performances."

The young actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Roohi. When asked how it feels to be a star of a film, Janhvi told the publication, "Honestly, it's making me extremely nervous and anxious. I am not sleeping very well. People are asking me this question every second of the day, and I am so scared someone is going to jinx it. I really hope it works out - communal viewing in theaters is such a big deal and has been such a part of our culture since the start of time. I would hate if it died out because of the pandemic; we need to keep it alive, but we need to be as safe as we can and take all the precautions we need."

Besides Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's other upcoming projects are Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

