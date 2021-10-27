Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Her First Meeting With Sara Ali Khan; 'She Behaved Like A Heroine'

Recently when Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance together on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture, the former made some interesting revelations about the Simmba actress. Janhvi revealed that the first time she met Sara, the latter had the 'nakhre (tantrums)' of a heroine.

It all began when Ranveer asked Janhvi and Sara about how they became friends. At first, both the leading ladies said that they have 'common friends.' Then, Janhvi revealed that she saw Sara for the first time when they had accompanied their respective mothers at an award function.

The Gunjan Saxena actress said, "I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara's mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine). She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend."

On the show, Ranveer too, reminisced his first meeting with Sara and revealed that his Simmba co-star had attended a wedding in Hyderabad only to see him perform. He also said that Sara and her friend met him in his vanity as well.

Earlier, Sara had shared a bunch of pictures with Janhvi on her Instagram handle and captioned them as, "Real princesses fix each other's crowns, Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns, Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns, Because it's always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns."

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy filming for Helen remake. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar-Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re up next for release.