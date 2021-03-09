Janhvi Kapoor Wins Hearts As She Throws No Starry Tantrums Around Her Assistant's Family At Roohi Screening

In today's times, being a star kid is not as easy as it seems. While they might get projects and build contacts in the industry quite easily, but to get the genuine love of the audiences is too hard. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, audiences have been spewing hatred on star kids, and many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, etc., have been victims of audiences' rejection.

However, the reaction of netizens to the latest video of Janhvi Kapoor comes as a sweet surprise to us, as they have only good things to say about the young actress, who's currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Roohi. Wondering how Janhvi won hearts of so many fans? We will tell you!

Yesterday, when Janhvi was spotted at the special screening of Roohi, she was seen interacting with her assistant's family. Apparently, Janhvi invited her assistant and his family to attend the special screening of the film. Later, she was also seen interacting and posing for the camera with them.

This sweet gesture of the Dhadak actress didn't go unnoticed, and netizens are completely in awe of her kindness.

Praising Janhvi's humbleness, a netizen wrote, "This girl is so humble and down to earth."

Another netizen wrote, "Janhavi is so sweet she is asking to take a photo on his mobile.. Apka phone kaha Hai❤️❤️"

"So kind of her," commented another Instagram user on her video, shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani.

"Very humble Janhvi," wrote one more netizen.

On a related note, Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

With respect to work, apart from Roohi, Janhvi will next be seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht.

