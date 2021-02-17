Youngest Bidder Of IPL Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta All Set To Give A BTS Tour Of The IPL Auction

Actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta owns the proud title of being the youngest bidder in the history of the IPL Auctions. The same was shared by the Twitter handle of the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. It is not a hidden fact that Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta are the co-owners of the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems now that their daughter Jahnavi is also playing her part when it comes to the bidding for the team.

Not only this, but the Twitter handle of KKR also shared the news that Jahnavi Mehta will also be giving some behind-the-scenes tour of the IPL Auction event in Chennai. Apart from this, the Twitter account shared some pictures of Juhi Chawla's daughter during the bidding ceremony and also a candid picture of the 19-year-old with her father Jay Mehta. Take a look at the tweet shared by KKR's Twitter page.

The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back 💜



Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! 🤳🏼#KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/vZfk9mHIXv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Juhi Chawla had revealed her reaction if her children, Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta would follow in her footsteps and pursue acting in Bollywood in the future. The Yes Boss actor had said that she will be happy with their decision but that she will be happier if her kids chose to do something which they truly want. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, Juhi revealed, "Of course, I will be very happy if they join the film industry but I will be happier if they do what makes them happy. I feel that at their age, they have got a lot of exposure, they are studying abroad, what they want is what I want."

Juhi Chawla had also spoken about juggling her professional commitments along with motherhood. On this, she had said, "I know my parents were also working and I hope my children also see it that way. I don't see any problem with that. From my side, I always try my shooting schedule is in Mumbai, or if I am going outstation, someone is there at home, so that they are never left alone. Sometimes when I used to go, the mother-in-law or sister-in-law would take care. I would also make sure that the shooting schedule outdoors is not more than 10 days at a stretch so that I could visit my kids and see them. It is not like they wanted me to come but it was me." Well, it seems that the actor will truly be one proud parent of her daughter's achievements.

