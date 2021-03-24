Kangana Ranaut On Speaking Tamil In Thalaivi: My Accent Is Nowhere Close To Being Right

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi was dropped by the makers yesterday and it immediately sent her fans into a frenzy. Kangana had also opened up about the challenges she had faced to ace the character of the former Tamil Nadu CM, late Jayalalithaa. The actor revealed at the recent trailer launch event of the film that learning and speaking Tamil for the movie was a huge challenge for her.

During the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut revealed that when she received the script from director Vijay, he told her that she will have to learn and speak Tamil in the movie. She added that the filmmaker revealed to her that her voice will comprise half of her performance, thus it is important for her to speak Tamil in the same. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor went on to say that she took this as a challenge but her Tamil accent was only rejected by Vijay.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down At The Trailer Launch Of Thalaivi While Praising Director Vijay

Speaking on the same, Kangana Ranaut further revealed, "I had learnt the language to speak but I would not say that my accent was right. My accent is nowhere close to being right. But I could just learn the words and that also very difficult for me, to be honest. Tamil particularly, is very difficult like Sanskrit. So, its Vijay sir's call but I don't think he is okay with my Tamil. He is auditioning a lot of people from Tamil Nadu. He has found some voice in Hyderabad. He said, 'I found the crystal clear Tamil voice.' So obviously, he has rejected me long ago."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Birthday: Rangoli Chandel Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Her Sister, Compares Her To Spring

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut shared some pictures from her birthday celebration on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her brother on the cheeks who is gifting her bouquet full of her pictures. Kangana can also be seen engrossed in a conversation with Anupam Kher and strikes a pose with her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. While in the other picture, the actor can be seen cutting her birthday cake and she also goes on to share some videos flaunting the lovely decoration at her place. Kangana chose a beautiful traditional silk saree for the occasion. Take a look.